A man who was sentenced to prison in 2016 for lewd conduct with a minor has been charged in a new sex abuse case.
Thomas Dale Roberts, 57, admitted he sexually abused two victims who came forward, telling a detective he molested them.
Roberts was sentenced to three-to-12 years in prison for the 2016 case. He also admitted to molesting the victim in that case in 2007.
The victims in the newer case told police the sexual abuse started in 2006. The abuse happened in a daycare facility where Roberts lived. Roberts did not work at the facility but lived in the house that was used as a daycare.
One of the victims mentioned the abuse to her mother in September. Both victims said the molestation happened often enough that they thought it was normal.
Roberts admitted to some of the specific incidents described by the victims, and denied others, telling police he did not rape the children. He said he would wait until the woman running the daycare was in the kitchen and lead the children into another room.
The woman running the daycare said she was not aware of the abuse when it was happening. The victims also said she seemed to not know about the abuse.
One of the victims told a detective she wanted to press charges because Roberts could be released from prison on parole this year.
Roberts was charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, each punishable with up to a life sentence.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 30 in Bonneville County Courthouse.