An Idaho Falls counselor has been arrested after he reportedly wrote a letter admitting he sexually abused two women with the mental capabilities of infants.
The Idaho Falls Police Department began investigating Robert Stahn, 64, in December after a woman sent police a copy of the letter, which he had reportedly read to her before giving her a copy.
A detective spoke with Stahn, who reportedly admitted he had sexually assaulted the women between March and June of 2021.
Stahn is a licensed counselor at Well Spring Counseling, which he founded in 1994, according to the business’ website. There are other counseling businesses in the region with nearly identical names, but they are not affiliated with the Idaho Falls business.
Both women were reportedly under Stahn’s care for years, according to the probable cause affidavit. Due to their disabilities, they reportedly were unable to speak or report the abuse.
Text from the letter is included in the affidavit, with Stahn writing about how he watched the victims while they were naked and touched them inappropriately.
“I did this approximately six times downstairs in order for me to feel sexual thrill,” Stahn reportedly wrote in the letter. “Both (of the victims) are about 18 months old developmentally.”
Stahn was charged with sexual abuse or exploitation of a vulnerable adult, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. His bond was set at $15,000 and Magistrate Judge Steven Gardner ordered him to report to pretrial supervision if he is released on bail. A no-contact order was issued between Stahn and the victims.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 9 in Bonneville County Court.
