A couple was arrested Monday after Idaho State Police discovered more than 925 grams — more than 2 pounds — of methamphetamine in their car.
A state trooper stopped the two after the driver, 49-year-old Eric Byers of Montana, drove over the speed limit and failed to use his turn signal. The probable cause affidavit states Nicole Baker, 51, of Blackfoot, was in the passenger seat.
The trooper wrote that Baker appeared to be pretending to sleep as he talked to Byers, opening her eyes to look at him, then shutting them when the trooper noticed.
The affidavit states Byers appeared nervous, and that his hand was shaking when he handed the trooper his driver's license.
The trooper asked them if they had smoked marijuana due to the odor of the car. Baker reportedly became agitated, claiming the smell was caused by sage. The report states Baker appeared sick, and the trooper believed she may have been in withdrawal.
The trooper had a K-9 officer search the area, and the dog indicated it detected drugs. When the trooper asked Byers to exit the car, he was reportedly agitated and asked why. He then reportedly attempted to drive away.
A police chase ensued, with Byers at one point driving 65 mph in an area with a 30 mph speed limit. During the chase, one of the defendants threw an object out of the car.
Police stopped Byers with a PIT maneuver and took him into custody. Byers said he fled because there was a bong in the car, and he was afraid to go back to prison.
Byers denied having meth in the car. A package of 2.77 grams was found in the vehicle, along with two meth pipes. An empty gun holster was also found in the vehicle. Police found a small safe that had been thrown from the car.
A key was found on Byers that matched the safe. He said the safe did not belong to him.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for the safe. Inside were several bags of meth and a digital scale. The meth in the safe and in the car had a combined mass of 927.63 grams, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states Baker had moved to the back seat during the chase. Police concluded she threw the safe out the window.
Both defendants were charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of meth, punishable with a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence. Byers was charged with attempting to elude police, whiles Baker was charged with destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, punishable with up to five years in prison. They were both also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Both defendants had their bond set at $100,000. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 8 in Bingham District Court.