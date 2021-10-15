A couple wanted for reportedly shooting three people in August have been extradited to Bonneville County.
Marvin McDonald, 32, and Hailey Terrisse, 22, were arrested in Utah on Sept. 8. They made initial appearances in court Friday, both facing three charges of aggravated battery.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the reported shooting on Moonstone Drive on Aug. 29. They found three people with gunshot wounds. Two of them were on the ground, while the third victim was still able to stand and move.
The three victims were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. Doctors told deputies that it would be weeks before two of the victims would be able to speak to them. The third victim spoke briefly before entering surgery, telling a doctor the shooter was McDonald.
When officers arrived on scene, the victim who was still able to move said there had been a home invasion. Officers found a gun inside the house surrounded by several shell casings on the floor.
Trails of blood were found in the house, starting in the downstairs section, up the stairs, into the garage and to the backyard. The victims were found in or near the garage. Blood splatter was found on the walls downstairs, in a hallway and in a bathroom.
Deputies learned the couple had been staying at a local motel before the shooting. A box of 9mm ammunition was found in McDonald's motel room.
Deputies contacted Terrisse's mother who told them that Terrisse had recently asked her to care for Terrisse's dog. She showed deputies a text message in which Terrisse gave her instructions on who to call if Terrisse was reported missing.
Aggravated battery is punishable with up to 15 years in prison per charge. No-contact orders were issued between the defendants and the victims. Preliminary hearings in both cases are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.