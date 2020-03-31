The Idaho Supreme Court has ordered county courthouses statewide to cease all but the most important court proceedings in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Courthouses began limiting access to courtrooms on March 13 when Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency, allowing only parties to cases and their attorneys to enter the courtroom. The limits were extended on March 25 when the governor issued a statewide stay-home order.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. said he and Trial Court Administrator Tammie Whyte have been working 10 hours a day for the past two weeks to make sure each county in the Seventh Judicial District is up to date on changes made by the supreme court.
"It often feels like we're reinventing the foundations of how we do business," Watkins said. He added that he was proud of how hard the judges and county officials have worked to keep the judicial system running.
The emergency reduction order issued by the Idaho Supreme Court allows only certain hearings to proceed, including arraignments and preliminary hearings for defendants in custody. Idaho Criminal Rule 28 was changed to allow judges to delay proceedings "to safeguard the health or safety of the parties, jurors, attorneys, witnesses, court staff, or the public." The new rule also allows judges to factor in whether a state of emergency has been declared in the state or the country.
The Bonneville County Jail has seen a decline in inmates during the outbreak. According to Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Bryan Lovell, there are about 310 people in the jail as of March 31, compared to about 380 two weeks earlier. Lovell said there have been fewer arrests during that time period.
Both Lovell and Watkins said inmates are using teleconferencing for their arraignments.
Several civil proceedings, including adoptions, guardianship and parental rights hearings, juvenile detention hearings, mental commitment proceedings, civil protection orders and evictions based on drug use may still be held. However, the state Supreme Court is ordering judges to hold such hearings over the telephone or online when possible. Treatment courts, such as domestic violence court can also hold sessions online or over the phone, but not in person.
Like most facilities, the courthouses are asking individuals with symptoms of the coronavirus or a diagnosis to stay home and request a continuance.
The state Supreme Court is also restricting itself. The emergency reduction order vacated all Supreme Court hearings for the month of April.
Courts have been ordered not to call juries until after April 30, and court hearings are to be continued until after April 15. Those dates are subject to change based on the state of the coronavirus pandemic. The requirement that out-of-custody defendants have a preliminary hearing within 21 days has been waived during the outbreak.
"The unknown, I think for everyone, is how long this will endure," Watkins said.