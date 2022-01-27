The defense and prosecution in the manslaughter case against Idaho Falls Police Department officer Elias Cerdas listed their expert witnesses in recent court filings.
The disclosures include summaries of the opinions those experts will share on the Feb. 8, 2021, shooting of Joseph Johnson by Cerdas. Cerdas killed Johnson in his own backyard, believing he was an armed suspect, Tanner Shoesmith, who had fled from a traffic stop. Cerdas is charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Cerdas was indicted by the Attorney General’s Office following a grand jury proceeding.
Among the opinions included in the filings is that of Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson (no relation to the victim), who could reportedly testify as a defense witness, that he concluded Cerdas acted reasonably.
"(Chief Bryce Johnson) will ultimately break down the incident leading to Mr. Johnson's death, apply the standards and policy (of the Idaho Falls Police Department) and conclude that Officer Cerdas' use of force was reasonable under the circumstances," the disclosure states.
The court records are the first revelation of the police chief's thoughts on the officer-involved shooting, the first such case in eastern Idaho to result in criminal charges for an officer.
Court records also include emails Chief Johnson sent to IFPD staff regarding the case that expressed support for Cerdas.
"I believe the evidence will show that, although it was a tragic and terrible event and all our hearts break at the outcome, Officer Cerdas acted within the law and in the manner consistent with established police standards and training," Chief Johnson wrote in an email July 30, the same day Cerdas was indicted.
In another email on July 14, Chief Johnson told department staff that representatives from the Idaho State Police and the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office reached out to him to express concerns that the case against Cerdas could cause tension between IFPD and their organizations. Chief Johnson told both that it would not affect their relationship.
"Please know that ISP did a very professional job on the investigation," Chief Johnson wrote. "They presented a very thorough and detailed investigation that laid out the facts. They did what we would have done."
In addition to the disclosures laying out the expected testimony from expert witnesses, motions were filed Wednesday by both parties requesting that the opposition's experts be limited or disqualified from testifying.
Among the prosecution's witnesses is Idaho State Police Detective Josh Tuttle, the lead investigator of the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force Team that investigated Johnson's shooting.
The prosecution's disclosure lists several aspects of the shooting that reportedly concerned Tuttle.
The disclosure states officers approached Johnson after he yelled that he had found the suspect. It also states that though Johnson was holding a gun, the officers had several advantages over Johnson including that they saw him before he saw them and that a cinderblock wall and the corner of a building provided them cover.
Officer Hector Kistemann, who was the only officer besides Cerdas present during the incident, reportedly told Johnson to drop his gun. Johnson reportedly turned around and raised his left hand, continuing to hold his gun pointed away from the officers in his right hand.
Tuttle reportedly will testify that the officers should have recognized that Johnson was submitting to the officers, despite the fact that he did not drop the gun, and that Cerdas shot Johnson while he was attempting to obey Kistemann's command.
"The time the defendant gave for Mr. Johnson to comply was less than a reasonable amount of time for Mr. Johnson to comply with the command or otherwise demonstrate that he was not a threat to the officers," the disclosure states.
Joseph Johnson's family has filed a tort claim against the city indicating they intend to sue the department and the city. In the tort claim, they allege that Johnson had forced Shoesmith from his home at gunpoint and alerted police to Shoesmith’s presence.
The claim states Cerdas did not give proper commands before using his gun, saying he did not give Johnson time to drop his gun before shooting him.
In a motion filed Wednesday, the defense asked that Tuttle's testimony be limited by the court. Defense Attorney Dennis Wilkinson argued that Tuttle's statement included speculation, including that Johnson did not perceive the officers first, that he was attempting to comply with Kistemann's order when he was shot, that the officers should have perceived he was submitting to them and that officers should have known multiple people were present because Johnson shouted for them.
The prosecution also is retaining Chief Forensic Pathologist Garth Warren with the Ada County Coroner's Office, who will testify about his autopsy of Johnson.
Pharmacist Gary Dawson also will be called as an expert witness on the effect THC found in Johnson's system may or may not have had on his behavior. The state indicated in its disclosure that it will motion for references to THC in Johnson's system be barred from trial, arguing it's irrelevant to whether the shooting was justified.
Cerdas' attorneys have lined up their own experts to testify that their client behaved appropriately and that his decision to shoot Johnson was reasonable.
Among the defense's witnesses are Michael Musengo, a former Syracuse (N.Y.) Police Department officer who now trains officers, Matthew Bloodgood, an instructor for Idaho Peace Officers Standards and Training Academy, and Carrie Steiner, a clinical psychologist from Illinois and former Chicago Police Department officer.
The disclosure states all three potential witnesses would testify that they concluded Cerdas made a reasonable decision to shoot Johnson based on the information available to him.
Musengo, who also has served as a defense witness in other cases of officers charged for a shooting, reportedly concluded that the shooting was reasonable because Cerdas believed Johnson to be the suspect and because Johnson turned toward the officers with a gun in his hand after Kistemann told him to drop the weapon.
Idaho Falls Police Department Chief Bryce Johnson speaks to members of the press about an IFPD officer-involved shooting on Monday, Feb. 8, 20…
Prosecutors are requesting much of Musengo's testimony be blocked, arguing that it overlaps too closely with the expert testimony of the defense's other witnesses, including Chief Johnson, and that a jury may reach a conclusion based on the number of expert witnesses rather than the facts.
"(I)t will not assist the jury to hear the same opinions from different expert witnesses who share the same or similar credentials, which makes it excludable both as a waste of time and as unhelpful to the trier of fact," the prosecution's motion states.
Steiner will reportedly give similar testimony to Musengo's, according to court records. The disclosure states her opinion was that Johnson had adequate time to obey the command to drop his gun, and that Cerdas, having received reports that an armed suspect was in Johnson's yard, could not have reasonably expected to meet an armed homeowner instead. She would also testify on factors such as whether Johnson could have fired on the officers and how long events would feel to the officers, compared to a person watching events play out through a body camera.
Prosecutor's argue Steiner, who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of mental health, is not qualified to testify about Cerdas' state of mind, Johnson's reaction time or distorted perceptions of time in use of force scenarios. They cite a previous case, State v. Konechney, in which testimony by a psychologist who treated child sex abuse victims was disqualified by the Idaho Supreme Court, because her testimony was about diagnosis of child sex abuse, not treatment.
Court records state Bloodgood will testify about the training by the POST Academy on the use of deadly force, and that he concluded Cerdas' actions were reasonable based on that training. He would also testify on "biology, psychology and human factors" that pertain to the shooting, testimony the prosecution is requesting the court not allow, arguing that Bloodgood is not qualified to testify in those fields as an expert.
The prosecution argued the court should limit all three of the defense experts' testimonies to establishing facts, and that conclusions on whether Cerdas' actions were reasonable and/or in line with police standards should be left to the jury. They also argued that witnesses should be restricted from explaining the legal standards surrounding use of deadly force, arguing that it is the court's duty to explain those legal rules to a potential jury.
The Idaho Attorney General's Office also has motioned for further disclosures from the defense after Cerdas' attorneys listed several "non-retained expert witnesses" without disclosing their opinions.
Idaho Criminal Rule 16 states both parties in a criminal case can request a list of expert witnesses and information about them, including the opinion they intend to share. The defense's disclosure included the expected opinions of witnesses they hired to provide expert testimony, but did not include opinions for those who were not directly hired by the defense.
The list of the defense's non-retained expert witnesses includes Chief Johnson, IFPD Sgt. Dustin Cook, a firearm instructor, and several department officers and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies who participated in the search of the fleeing suspect.
Of that list, only Chief Johnson's opinion is included. The list states Cook's opinion would be in line with Chief Johnson's, but does not provide any details on the opinion itself.
Detectives from varying law enforcement offices who took part in the investigation of Johnson's death as part of the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force also were included on the witness list, as were experts involved in processing and examining evidence from the scene.
In all the defense listed 38 "non-retained" expert witnesses. Listing a witness in discovery does not guarantee they would be called at a jury trial, only that the attorney is considering calling them.
The prosecution argues defense attorneys have not complied with discovery by not listing the opinions of 37 potential witnesses.
The defense argued that because the witnesses are government employed and not retained by the defense, they are not required to share the substance of their opinions. The prosecution countered that Idaho Criminal Rule 16 makes no distinction between retained and non-retained expert witnesses, and that the defense's argument would only apply in a civil case.
The defense also argued that it does not necessarily know the opinions of all its non-retained expert witnesses, precisely because they were not hired by the defense, and therefore cannot be expected to disclose those opinions.
"Application of that theory would not 'prevent surprise at trial' — it would guarantee surprise at trial," the prosecution countered in its motion.
A hearing on the motions is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in Bonneville County Court. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 18.