A probable cause affidavit filed Thursday in the case against former Ammon City Councilman Byron Wiscombe reveals that he is accused of sexually abusing a girl over a seven-year period.
The sexual abuse reportedly began while the victim was a teenager and the affidavit alleges more than 100 incidents of assault. The victim described multiple incidents of Wiscombe sexually touching her.
These sexual assaults reportedly continued after the victim became a legal adult. The most recent incident, according to the victim, was in March or April.
The affidavit also states Wiscombe recorded the victim with his phone. In 2019, the victim reportedly heard a phone notification from a vent above a bathtub at her residence. She told an Idaho State Police trooper she removed the vent and found Wiscombe’s phone, which was recording. At later times she found phones hidden in her laundry and bedroom.
A relative of Wiscombe told police that on Nov. 28 Wiscombe told them he had been “inappropriate” with the victim.
Wiscombe also was charged for sexually assaulting another victim, who told law enforcement he inappropriately touched her twice in April as well as once over the summer and once in September. The second victim’s description of Wiscombe’s behavior was similar to that given by the first victim.
Wiscombe resigned from his Ammon City Council seat in December, despite having just won reelection the month before.
Wiscombe is charged with lewd conduct with a minor and sexual battery of a child between 16 and 17 years of age, both punishable with up to life in prison, and video voyeurism, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery against both victims, with one of the charges forming a separate case.
Wiscombe was released from jail to pretrial services Thursday on the condition that he would be required to wear an ankle monitor. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in Bonneville County Court.