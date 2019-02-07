Earlier today (Feb. 7) the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chevron gas station on 65th S. and Overland Dr., near the 113 Exit of I-15, where a credit card skimmer was found. A credit card skimmer is a device placed over top of an existing credit card swiping or chip insert machine that gathers the data stored on cards that are run through it, while at the same time allowing the machine to function normally transaction to transaction without notice to the business or user. Typically the suspects who placed the device either return to retrieve it or download the stolen information some other way.
In this instance the device had been placed over top of the existing credit card machine near the cash register and appeared very similar to the model used by the store. Deputies and store personnel were able to retrieve video of two suspects, one that placed the skimmer while the other distracted the clerk. This took place at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday February 6th and was discovered today at around 12:30 p.m. Deputies are still working to determine whether any data stored on the skimmer device was transferred outside the store and exactly how much data may have been unlawfully collected.
At this time the Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the two suspects shown in the attached pictures, both male adults with a foreign accent. At the time the device was placed, both suspects had walked separately from a nearby business to the Chevron presumably from an unknown vehicle.
Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to contact our dispatch at 208-529-1200 and request to speak to a Deputy as soon as possible. We would also advise anyone who may have used a credit card at that Chevron location between 8:30 p.m. last night and 12:30 p.m. today to check their accounts and information as well as advise your financial institution of potential fraud that may come to light using your information.
With this and any other crime, the public can always give anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers by calling 208-522-1983 or reporting online at ifcrime.org.