An Idaho Falls man is in jail after a robbery at the Mountain America Credit Union ended in an employee's death Thursday.
It is unclear how the employee died, as a press release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office stated no weapons were brandished during the robbery.
The news release states the 33-year-old victim, who has not been identified, went down as the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Matthew Stavert, was leaving the building.
The news release said the victim underwent a "medical emergency." Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire Department emergency medical responders arrived and performed CPR. He was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
According to the news release, Stavert entered the credit union and demanded money from the victim around 5 p.m. Deputies identified Stavert by his car, which was recorded by security cameras. They confirmed the robber was Stavert by comparing security footage to his previous mugshots.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers and an Idaho State Police Trooper located Stavert's car on Merritt Drive.
Stavert was detained after he exited his residence. The Bonneville County SWAT Team responded and searched the residence and the area. No others were arrested in connection to the robbery.
Charges have not yet been filed in court against Stavert, though he was booked for robbery, punishable with a minimum of five years in prison and up to a life sentence, and burglary, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
"The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office extends our deepest sympathy to family, friends, and co-workers of the Credit Union employee who passed during this incident," the news release said.
Stavert is expected to be arraigned Monday.