The Custer County Sheriff's Office has released new details of the Aug. 1 fatal shooting involving Bonners Ferry Police Chief Brian Zimmerman.
The news release states 73-year-old Russell Liddle fired two shots before Zimmerman fired back, killing Liddle.
Zimmerman and 17 others were at the Tin Cup Campground as part of a camping trip. They had been at the campground since 4 p.m.
At approximately 10:15 p.m. Liddle arrived at the campground in a pickup truck. He stopped and idled for several minutes, causing the campers to wonder if he was looking for someone, the release said.
Liddle drove to a circle turnaround near where one of the group had set up their tent, shining his lights directly at them. He then appeared to be attempting to back up.
One of the campers, Zimmerman's wife, approached the driver to see if he needed help reversing because it was dark. She said Liddle was agitated and told her they were in "his spot," the release said.
The campers told Liddle they were from north Idaho. Several told investigators they overheard Liddle say, "All you (expletive) Californians coming up here with your (expletive) fancy toys." One camper reported Liddle smelled of alcohol.
One of the campers reportedly told Liddle he needed to leave or they would "run him off with a .41." Liddle responded by saying he had a .45 pistol. Liddle then drove around the turnaround, stopping again with his lights pointed at the camp.
Three more of the campers approached Liddle, including Zimmerman who had a .40 Glock pistol in his pocket, the release said. They asked Liddle what was going on and if he needed help.
Liddle exited the car and opened his truck's back driver's side door. All three of the campers reported hearing the sound of a slide of a pistol being racked. Zimmerman said he drew his pistol and held it next to his leg.
The news release states Liddle began turning around and that as he did so, he fired two shots. Zimmerman fired back. Zimmerman believed he had fired five rounds at Liddell, the release said.
Two of the campers with medical experience examined Zimmerman but did not find a pulse. No charges have been filed in connection to the shooting.