RIGBY — When a judge puts on their black robe for the first time, they wear not only the traditional dress of the court, but the responsibility that comes with it.
Where once their role as an attorney was to speak and advocate a position under the laws of the state, as a judge they have to listen and render a decision.
Daniel Clark, the former Bonneville County prosecutor, made that transition Thursday as he officially took over as Jefferson County Magistrate Judge.
Clark had been Bonneville County Prosecutor since 2014 and has worked at the prosecutor's office since 2002. He grew up in Ucon, and his father Robert Clark noted during the investiture ceremony that becoming a judge had been Daniel's goal since he was 14.
Clark said he has enjoyed his career as a prosecutor, but that he's looking forward to making the transition to the judiciary.
"What a noble calling to have as my job to have to stand between two interests," Clark said.
District Judge Bruce Pickett, who was Clark's predecessor at the prosecutor's office, said that while defense attorneys have to consider the interests of the individual and prosecutors focus on the interests of the community, a judge has to be mindful of both and weigh them against each other.
Pickett and Clark both said the duties of a judge are not too far from those of a prosecutor, who is ethically obligated to consider the rights of the defendant, rather than simply pursue convictions.
Pickett shared a story from his time in the prosecutor's office when Clark, then chief deputy prosecutor for Bonneville County, handled a sex offender case. The defendant had been convicted on two charges, but Clark determined that both charges were really for one act. He motioned for one of the charges to be dismissed, in a case Pickett said could have easily been left alone.
Those kinds of decisions have not always brought Clark praise. As an elected official, he's listened to the responses of several parties to his decisions, be they defense attorneys, defendants, victims, police, media or government officials.
"I've had someone unhappy with every decision I've ever made," Clark said.
Clark said one of the hardest cases he had to deal with was Christopher Tapp's.
"I couldn't have told you the facts of that case when I took over (as prosecutor in 2014)," Clark said.
Tapp had been convicted of the rape and murder of Angie Dodge in 1998. Shortly before Clark became prosecutor, however, Steven Drizin, an expert on false confessions at Northwestern University Pritzker University of Law, released a report saying Tapp's confession had been coerced and that he had been fed information by police investigating the crime.
Despite Bonneville County's own investigation finding that Tapp's confession was "tainted," Clark said there was not enough new evidence to overturn Tapp's conviction.
After Tapp's attorneys motioned for the new evidence to be considered, a plea deal was reached that allowed Tapp to go free immediately if he pleaded guilty to murder. At the time, Clark said the deal "finalized the question" of Tapp's guilt.
Two years later, Tapp would be proven innocent after Idaho Falls Police identified the real killer, Brian Dripps, who confessed to committing the crime alone.
Clark said he received an overwhelming amount of criticism, including from the Post Register, for his decision to stand by Tapp's conviction.
"There were a lot of times where I came in with my head down," Clark said.
After Dripps' arrest, however, Clark made the motion to exonerate Tapp that cleared his name.
“We stringently try to hold those who are guilty accountable,” Clark told the court at the exoneration hearing. “And sometimes that comes late.”
Looking back at the case, Clark said he did what he thought was right with the information he had in 2017. He was not the only prosecutor in the 20 years following Tapp's conviction, but he was the last.
"I'm proud that I'm the one that brought that motion (to exonerate Tapp)," Clark said.
Not all of Clark's cases have involved so much tension with defendants. Stephanie Taylor-Silva, a reentry specialist for the Idaho Department of Correction, has become a success story of how a person with a criminal background can turn their life around. She has helped reform the attitude of parole and probation officers across the state.
Before that, however, Taylor-Silva was a repeat drug offender who had been given second chances only to return to crime.
Taylor-Silva said that when she was arrested in 2007 for trafficking methamphetamine she faced the possibility of the case going to a federal court, where she would have faced a longer mandatory minimum sentence.
"If that had happened, I would still be in prison," Taylor-Silva said.
Clark, who was prosecuting Taylor-Silva's case, kept it in state court. She later was sentenced to retained jurisdiction.
Taylor-Silva said she met Clark after her release and that he encouraged her to become a recovery coach. He later recommended the Commission of Pardons and Paroles pardon her for her offense.
"They said it was the first time a prosecutor had done that," Taylor-Silva said. She cited her own experience with Clark when writing a letter of recommendation for him to become a judge, saying his decision showed fairness toward defendants.
"I still don't know what he saw in me," Taylor-Silva said.
Such decisions are the kind a judge has to make regularly, according to both Pickett and District Judge Dane Watkins Jr., who preceded Pickett as Bonneville County's prosecutor. Both judges said the judiciary is a lonelier role than that of an attorney.
"It was certainly true with me," Watkins said. "It requires an adjustment."
Pickett said judges have to be mindful of their associations not only publicly, but in their private lives. If a judge is too personally friendly with an attorney, they may have to remove themselves from cases involving that attorney.
That did not stop dozens from coming to Clark's investiture ceremony Thursday, where his wife Amy Clark helped him put on his robe. He thanked his family and friends, and the mentors who led him to that point, including Watkins and Pickett.
Clark's colleagues congratulated him, sharing stories and insight from their own past. Retiring Judge Robert Crowley said the county was lucky to have Clark as its new magistrate judge.
"I think he's going to find it's the best job he's ever had," Crowley said. "I know I did."