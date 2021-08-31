Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Reporter Jonathan Vigliotti of 48-HOURS interviewed Chad Daybell's children recently. Here Vigliotti is shown with Chad's daughter, Emma Murray, near the grave sites of J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, on Daybell's property.
The 48-Hours news program will feature Chad Daybell’s children during a broadcast to be aired on Wednesday. Here he’s shown during a previous hearing. In the background are J.J. Vallow’s grandparents Kay and Larry Woodcock.
The children of Chad and Tammy Daybell told "48 Hours" that they were told their mother died of asphyxiation, according to a news article.
The CBS program interviewed the children for a report published Tuesday.
The children also told "48 Hours" that they believe their father was framed, that Chad Daybell was distraught after his wife's death, and that they were the ones who declined an autopsy.
"My room was down the hall. And I heard a thump," Garth Daybell told "48 Hours" contributor Jonathan Vigliotti. "And heard my dad yell, ‘Garth, Garth, come quick,’ with the most panic I'd ever heard in his voice."
The children's comments are the first hint as to how Tammy Daybell may have died that has been publicized since the Daybell/Vallow investigation began.
Chad Daybell was charged with first-degree murder in may after an investigation spanning 18 months and multiple law enforcement offices concluded he had murdered his wife.
Chad Daybell also has been charged with murder for the deaths of Tylee Ryan and Joshua "J.J." Vallow, whose bodies were found buried in his backyard several months after they were reported missing. They were the children of Lori Vallow, whom Chad Daybell married a month after Tammy Daybell died.
The Fremont County Prosecutor's Office has since announced it is seeking the death penalty against Daybell. Lori Vallow, who also is charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder, has had her case paused after she was found to not be mentally competent to stand trial.
The "48 Hours" episode airs at 9 p.m. Wednesday on CBS and Paramount+.