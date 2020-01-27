Chad Daybell and his wife Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing children whose case has become national news, are on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, but the children, apparently, are not.
The Rexburg Police Department and Madison County Prosecutor's Office have a court order requiring Lori Vallow to "physically produce Tylee and J.J. to the Idaho Department of Welfare in Rexburg, Idaho, or to the Rexburg Police within five days of being served with the order," a joint news release from the agencies on Sunday said. The order was served that day.
Tylee Ryan, 17, and her brother Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, have not been seen since Sept. 24. Daybell and Lori Vallow had not been seen since Nov. 26 when Rexburg Police officers went to their townhome to conduct a welfare check on the children. The children were not at the residence and Daybell and Vallow lied to police about their whereabouts. The next day when officers returned to the residence for followup questions they found the newlyweds had fled the city.
There'd been no confirmed sighting of them until Sunday afternoon when the Kauai Police Department served a search warrant on a vehicle and on Daybell and Vallow.
"We can further confirm that Tylee and J.J. were not with Lori and Chad and there is no evidence that Tylee and J.J. were ever in Hawaii," the release said.
Neither Lori Vallow nor Chad Daybell have been charged or arrested, Kaua'i police said Sunday.
Sunday's actions in Hawaii were not tied to a related investigation into the October death of Chad Daybell's wife, Tammy.
Tammy Daybell’s remains were buried on Oct. 22 in Utah, three days after she was found dead in her home in Salem. Tamara’s death was originally attributed to national causes, however, her remains were exhumed on Dec. 11 for the autopsy after the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office decided to investigate her death further.
Fremont Sheriff Len Humphries said this morning that his office is still waiting on the autopsy results and what happened Sunday had nothing to do with the autopsy.
This article will be updated.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.