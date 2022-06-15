A former employee of Happy Orchards Daycare in Idaho Falls was sentenced to prison Wednesday.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. ordered David Sherill, 30, serve a minimum of 11-and-a-half to 25 years in prison.
Though Sherill was sentenced for sexually abusing one girl at the child care center, Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Russell Spencer revealed at sentencing that Sherill likely sexually abused several of the children.
According to Spencer, multiple children, most between the ages of 3 and 5 years old, said Sherill would take a child into a bathroom alone when no other adults were around to supervise.
Spencer also said the prosecution was ready to file a second case against Sherill for the sexual abuse of a 4-year-old boy, but did not as part of the plea deal.
That plea deal allowed the victims to avoid having to testify in a jury trial, according to Spencer.
The victim in the case against Sherill, who was 4 years old at the time, said he inappropriately touched her in the bathroom. She had started at the child care center in January 2020, the same month Sherill was hired.
"She's new, she doesn't know anybody, she's isolated and he made her his prey," Spencer said.
Sherill had been convicted of child sexual abuse in Arizona in 2006, when he was 15 years old. Because he was a juvenile at the time, however, the records were sealed.
Corrine Dashnaw, co-owner of Happy Orchard Daycare, told the Post Register in 2021 the child care center performed a background check on Sherill when he was hired. Because his record in Arizona was sealed, however, she said she had no way of knowing he was a sex offender.
Dashnaw said she was glad to hear Sherill was sentenced to prison and is facing justice.
"I'm happy that no other daycare will go through what we went through," Dashnaw said.
The Idaho Falls Police Department said at the time that it also was unaware of Sherill's history until an officer from Arizona called them after they put out a bulletin that he was wanted.
Spencer said Sherill claimed he was only checking to see if the victim wet her pants. Sherill reportedly failed a polygraph examination in which he was asked about the incident and if he had abused other children.
"Your honor, based on this aggravation I think that there is no sentence but incarceration that can fill the needs of this community for protection," Spencer told Watkins.
Defense Attorney Neal Randall agreed that the polygraph examination raised concerns about his client's honesty. He said, however, that his client also was abused for most of his childhood before his arrest in Arizona.
According to Randall, Sherill's father was murdered when he was 3 years old and he was raised by his mother, who was addicted to drugs.
"What we have, your honor, in David's case is kind of a melting pot of bad things going on that led to abhorrent behavior," Randall said.
Randall said Sherill wants counseling to change his behavior. He said his client has already served a year in jail. Randall also said he understood there may be restitution from the defense, but that Sherill would likely never be able to pay it.
Sherill made a statement apologizing for his actions.
"I want to apologize and ask for forgiveness from the deepest of the court's heart, as well as the victims that I have," Sherill said.
Watkins agreed with Randall that Sherill would need to undergo treatment.
"You abused children, you hurt children and harmed them, and it was for selfish gratification in a deviant way, and that needs a great deal of attention," Watkins said.
Watkins said he was concerned about the way Sherill lured the children into situations, using candy to bribe the children while in a position of trust granted by their parents.
The judge also said he felt sorry for Sherill for his past, calling his life a tragedy.
Sherill will be required to register as a sex offender upon release.