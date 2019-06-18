Traffic deaths are on the rise in Idaho as the state enters the 100 deadliest days of driving.
Referring to the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the 100 deadliest days correlate with an increase in traffic accidents and deaths. Last year there were an estimated 102 traffic fatalities in Idaho. The summer holidays lead to an increase in traffic, increasing the risk to drivers. Teenage drivers are particularly at risk.
At least five traffic-related deaths have occurred in eastern Idaho since Memorial Day.
Peggy Knox, a 69-year-old Bonneville County resident, died June 5 from injuries she sustained after she was hit by a truck while riding a bicycle on 113 North. The driver was attempting to pass Knox when she drifted into the center of the lane. The truck attempted to swerve away from Knox, but still hit her. Knox was not wearing a helmet.
On June 7 there were two more deaths in Teton County. Madelene Quissek, 45, and Dory Puglisi, 8, died after the car they were traveling in collided with an oncoming vehicle on state Highway 33. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Andrea Vanmiddendorp, 39, of Idaho Falls, died Friday in Butte County. She was driving on North Sunny Bar Road when her passenger side tires went into the gravel. Vanmiddendorp over-corrected to get back on the road and drove off the opposite side of the road through a fence. She died from her injuries at the scene.
The most recent death happened Saturday when a Colorado motorcyclist named Michael Roman died after losing control of his motorcycle on U.S. Highway 93. The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Bryan Lovell said there has been an increase in crashes. He said the sheriff’s office responded to four motorcycle crashes in a 36-hour period last week.
Lovell encouraged drivers to use the safety features for vehicles and be more attentive on the road.