An Idaho Falls woman who was arrested in January after she admitted to threatening a man with a knife was arrested Wednesday morning after she reportedly went to his home.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Idaho Falls Police Department officers were called to the victim's home around 5:52 a.m. Erica Dawn Olson, 35, had also been arrested April 20 for a similar offense.
A no-contact order was put in place in January after Olson was charged with aggravated assault for reportedly threatening to stab the victim. Police had been called to the victim's home, and arrived to see Olson running out of the home, yelling to officers to keep the victim away from her.
When questioned by police, Olson reportedly told them "Yeah, I pulled a (expletive) knife on him."
Olson accused the victim of major crimes at the time of her initial arrest. He was never charged, and police concluded at least one of the accusations lacked credibility. Olson had previously dated the victim, who said she tried to kill him once before.
Olson was released from jail on Feb. 9 despite opposition to her release from the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office, according to court records. A plea deal was reached in her aggravated assault case in which she would apply to a problem-solving court and the prosecutor would recommend probation if she was accepted. The most recent hearing on the deal was held April 20, the day of her first arrest for violating the no-contact order.
Olson was charged with first-degree stalking, punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to five years. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 12 in Bonneville District Court.