A man who was arrested in December after 18 pounds of methamphetamine was found in his vehicle was rearrested Monday after he reportedly stole a car.
Heath Dunn, 39, reportedly stole a pickup truck from a landscaping company in Idaho Falls.
Heath had previously been arrested after an Idaho State Police trooper found meth in his car during a traffic stop, including a box in the car’s undercarriage containing more than 18 pounds of meth.
Heath was arrested, but released from jail after he posted a $250,000 bond through a bail bondsman. He was required to check in with pretrial services within two days of his release but never did, according to court records.
The car stolen Monday had a GPS tracker that allowed police and the owners to track him to a field near Professional Way, according to the probable cause affidavit. The stolen truck had an estimated value between $21,000 and $24,000.
The landscaping company employees arrived on the scene first. When officers arrived, one of the employees pointed the truck out to them. The other employee was with Dunn, who was bleeding from his head.
Dunn later told police the employee had punched him and pistol-whipped him with a gun. The employee admitted he punched Dunn to stop him from running away but denied hitting him with a gun.
Officers called Idaho Falls Fire Department Emergency Medical Services to check on Dunn, who claimed a friend of his had also fled the truck, according to the affidavit. However, police did not find a second set of footprints in the snow around the truck indicating a person had fled. They also found no snow in the passenger side seat. Dunn later said the passenger jumped out of the truck near railroad tracks.
Dunn was charged with grand theft, punishable with up to 14 years in prison. His bond was set at $25,000, in addition to another $25,000 bond added to his drug case for violating the terms of his release.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 14 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.