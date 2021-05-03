A Shelley woman who was arrested in April 2020 for reported kidnapping and other charges was arrested again on Saturday with more than 11.5 ounces of cocaine.
Tabatha McKnight, 38, is also charged with grand theft for reportedly stealing a car from the victim in the kidnapping case.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to pull over a car with no working rear lights driven by McKnight and Leonardo Lopez, 26, of Roberts.
Lopez, who was driving, reportedly accelerated and attempted to flee. The deputy wrote in the affidavit that he was driving 79 mph and was unable to catch Lopez, who was in a 35 mph speed zone. The deputy broke off the pursuit, according to the affidavit, after Lopez swerved out of his lane, posing a risk to other drivers.
The pair were later found by an Idaho Falls Police Department officer after they crashed near the intersection of Pancheri Drive and South Utah Avenue.
Several bags of suspected cocaine were found in the car, with a combined mass of 329 grams. Lopez was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine between 200 and 400 grams, punishable with a mandatory minimum of five years and up to life in prison, as well as eluding police, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged for driving without privileges, a misdemeanor.
McKnight also was charged with trafficking cocaine, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Two charges of grand theft were also filed against her in separate cases.
The first charge relates to her kidnapping case, in which McKnight and Maddeline Ovard, 30, are accused of beating a woman with brass knuckles and a socket wrench. The kidnapping was reported to police by a man who said he was sent photos of the victim bound and with a hood over her head. Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the victim in Wolverine Canyon with nothing but a sweater, a towel and a blindfold. A pretrial conference in the kidnapping case is scheduled for May 10.
The victim told police McKnight and Ovard used her own car in the kidnapping. It was found after she was and towed as evidence. The car was later returned to the victim after the police department helped cover the cost of the towing.
Grand theft is punishable with up to 14 years in prison.
McKnight and Lopez both have preliminary hearings scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 14 in Bonneville District Court.