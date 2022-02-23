A defendant in a kidnapping case in which the proceedings have been ongoing for nearly two years has motioned to withdraw his plea agreement.
Jorge Balderas, 27, was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday for second-degree kidnapping and aggravated battery. On Friday, however, he and his new attorney, Daniel Taylor, motioned to withdraw the plea agreement, arguing that Balderas had been pressured into the agreement by his previous attorney, Neal Randall.
"I was pressured and coerced by prior counsel to plea guilty," the motion states. "Prior counsel said I had no choice, I would face maximum penalty, I didn't want to plead guilty. I have had time to reflect and I am not happy with prior representation."
The sentencing was canceled due to the motion, and because both Taylor and Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Adam Garvin said they had received the presentence investigation late, or not at all, and could not proceed with sentencing.
District Judge Bruce Pickett scheduled a hearing for the motion to withdraw March 30. To withdraw from the agreement, Taylor and Balderas will be required to show cause. Taylor said in court he would present his case that Balderas was coerced into the agreement. Garvin opposed the motion to withdraw.
Balderas originally was charged with first-degree kidnapping and three counts of aggravated battery. The prosecution had agreed to reduce the charges as part of the plea deal, and the charges could be reentered if the motion to withdraw is accepted.
Balderas and three of his housemates were arrested after they reportedly kidnapped a woman in July 2020 and tied her to a chair in the basement and tortured her for three days.
During that time, the defendants reportedly beat the victim, heated metal tools and used them to torment her, carved a letter into her face and lit a fire beneath her chair. The victim was able to undo her bonds and escaped through a window.
Balderas' co-defendants, Sasha Martinez, Austin Alverado and Laura Zamudio, Martinez and Alverado said Balderas was the ringleader of the kidnapping and committed the worst acts against the victim. All three of them pleaded guilty and have been sentenced.
The co-defendants also expressed fear of Balderas. He has been charged with intimidating a witness after he called Martinez while she was in jail and told her to withdraw her statement against him. Her attorney, Jason Gustaves, said at her sentencing that all of the women around Balderas were afraid of being tied to the chair and burned in the same fashion as the victim.