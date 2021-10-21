Deon Waynewood, who disappeared before his jury trialon multiple felony counts of child sex abuse, has been arrested.
Idaho Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said he was arrested in Arizona.
Waynewood was initially arrested in 2019 after a teen girl reported he had raped her multiple times.
Waynewood was released on bail, but a warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear for court hearings. He was arrested in Colorado in June, but was granted bail by a judge.
After Waynewood failed to appear for a jury trial on the child rape charges, a warrant was once again issued for his arrest. His attorney, Kelly Mallard, withdrew from the case, saying Waynewood had not communicated with him and had tried to make his own court filings.
According to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release, police learned Waynewood was in Mesa, Arizona, and he was arrested on Oct. 14 by the U.S. Marshals Service. He is being held in the Maricopa County Jail and is expected to be transferred to Bonneville County after a hearing on Oct. 27.
"The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to thank the United States Marshals Service for their partnership and efforts to bring fugitives to justice regardless of how far away they attempt to flee," Clements wrote in the news release.
Waynewood was already a registered sex offender when the case was filed against him. He was convicted in 2000 of sexual assault of a child while in a position of trust.
Waynewood's criminal history includes multiple violations based on his sex offender status. In 2015, he was convicted for unlawful access to schoolchildren. That same year he was convicted of misdemeanor enticement of a child. He was charged five times with violating a no-contact order on that case, though four of those cases were dismissed.
Waynewood is charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a minor and two counts of sexual battery of a minor, all punishable with up to life in prison. Each charge has an enhancement based on Waynewood's sex offender status that would require a 15-year minimum. Those mandatory minimums would have to be consecutive, meaning that if Waynewood is convicted, he faces a minimum of 60 years in prison.
A petition by Special Prosecutor John Dewey to increase Waynewood's bail was accepted by District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. Waynewood's bond was increased from $750,000 to $1,525,000.
A court date has not been set for Waynewood's trial.