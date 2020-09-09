An Idaho Falls man was arrested last week after he rear-ended another vehicle and tried to run from police, according to Bonneville County sheriff's deputies.
Deputies and Idaho Falls firefighters responded to a reported injury crash at the intersection of North Yellowstone and 25th East at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, the sheriff's office said in a news release. As the first deputy arrived, he saw a blue pickup truck involved in the crash driving away.
The deputy tried to stop the pickup as it drove south on 25th East and drove into an oncoming lane of traffic, reaching speeds of up to 57 mph before turning into a neighborhood near First Street and stopping in a cul-de-sac. Deputies said the driver left the vehicle and tried to run away holding a beer in one hand. The deputy quickly caught up to the man, identified as Cory Wardle, 60, and handcuffed and secured him after a brief struggle.
Witnesses told deputies Wardle had rear-ended a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Yellowstone and 25th, backed up and then rear-ended the vehicle a second time. They told deputies they had brief contact with Wardle and he appeared to be intoxicated. The occupants of the other vehicle, two adults and one juvenile, reported bumps and bruises, but sought medical treatment on their own after clearing the scene.
Deputies brought Wardle to Idaho Falls Community Hospital to be checked for injuries and for a blood draw to determine his blood alcohol content, checked his criminal history and found prior felony driving under the influence convictions in Bingham and Bonneville counties. Court records available online show several prior DUI arrests and convictions for Wardle, the most recent being a felony DUI and drug possession arrest in June. That case is still pending; court records say he had been free on $15,000 bond at the time of his latest arrest.
After being cleared at the hospital, Wardle was brought to Bonneville County Jail and booked on felony driving under the influence and eluding an officer in a motor vehicle charges, and misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing and leaving the scene of an accident.
Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Judge Penny Stanford set Wardle's bond at $20,000. He was still in Bonneville County Jail as of Wednesday, according to jail records. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 16.