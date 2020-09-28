The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a person near the intersection of 1st Street and Ammon Road.
The shooting was reported around 2:10 p.m., according to Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell. Idaho State Police Troopers assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.
Ammon Street was temporarily closed off, and has since been reopened. Schools in the area were placed under lockdown while law enforcement searched the area.
The deceased’s family has been notified. Lovell declined to identify the victim.
The death is the second fatal shooting in Bonneville County this year. The first, in late February, was a murder-suicide. Idaho Falls Police investigated the deaths of Alejandro Hernandez, 60, and Rosaura Murillo, 51, concluding Hernandez shot Murillo, then himself.
Lovell said at least two people have been detained as part of an investigation. He said he did not know if the gun used to shoot the deceased had been located.