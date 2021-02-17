The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting late Tuesday night.
According to a Sheriff's Office news release, the victim survived the gunshot and was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell said the victim is on life support with a "nonsurvivable" injury.
Two individuals were reportedly fighting in the middle of the road on the 3100 block of North Yellowstone Avenue around 11:30 p.m. The news release states witnesses on the phone with Bonneville County Dispatch said they heard a gunshot.
Deputies arrived to find one of the men had been shot. They secured the other man while Idaho Falls Fire Department Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to the hospital.
The news release states the other man in the altercation is cooperating with deputies. The names of the two men have not been released.