The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who robbed an Ammon Speedi-Mart at gunpoint.
According to a news release, the suspect entered the Speedi-Mart at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, drew a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The release states he fled the building without any money.
Images of the suspect were caught on a security camera. The suspect appears to be a teenager wearing blue jeans, a black at and mask, and a winter jacket with a white liner. He left the scene in a green early 2000s Chevy pickup truck.
Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office at 208-529-1200, or contact Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1982.