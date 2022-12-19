Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Randy Dr. just after 9am yesterday morning to a report of 61 year old David Arthur Jones causing a disturbance. As Deputies arrived, they located Mr. Jones in the yard briefly before he started walking away toward the residence. After refusing commands to stop, Deputies attempted to physically restrain Jones as he tried to pull away, eventually taking him to the ground as he was kicking and yelling obscenities. Deputies were able to secure Mr. Jones in handcuffs and located drug needles and just over 3 grams of methamphetamine on his person.
Mr. Jones continued to kick and struggle with Deputies as he was being placed into a patrol car and transported to the Bonneville County Jail. After arriving at the jail, Jones continued to fight and pull away from Deputies during the booking process. While searching Jones at the jail, Deputies located another syringe and needle that contained a small amount of suspected Methamphetamine hidden in his clothing.
Mr. Jones was booked into jail on two Felonies for Possession of Methamphetamine and Introducing Contraband into a Correctional Facility, along with Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Resisting Arrest.
