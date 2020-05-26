A felony domestic battery case was dismissed after the victim recanted and claimed the incident was an accident.
Clarence Pangburn, 48, was arrested in April after a woman reported he had jumped on top of her after an argument, breaking one of her ribs.
During a preliminary hearing on May 19, however, the victim told the court a different story from that reported to the Idaho Falls Police Department. Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey said the victim testified that Pangburn had not meant to hurt her.
The probable cause affidavit in Pangburn’s case states the victim originally told police he had chased her after she threw a tote bag at him during an argument. She said Pangburn had held her down with his knee on top of her. She said she heard a popping noise.
The victim’s son drove her to the hospital, where a doctor confirmed her rib had been broken.
Pangburn had admitted to police he jumped on the victim and that she appeared to have been hurt. He said he was asleep when the victim threw the tote bag at him, and that he could not remember holding the victim down because he had just woken up.
Dewey said the case was dismissed after the victim’s testimony.
Because the case against Pangburn was dismissed, the no-contact order between him and the victim was lifted.