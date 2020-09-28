The Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center has had to deal with the changes brought by the pandemic as they come.
“In the first two to three weeks, when things started shutting down, it was kind of quiet here,” said Teena McBride, the center’s director.
Since the novel coronavirus began spreading, there’s been concern that the lockdowns and isolation will lead to an increase in domestic violence, and create difficulty for those seeking an escape from abuse.
From April 1 to June 30, the center saw only 60 domestic violence cases, according to McBride. In 2019, by contrast, there were 78 cases of domestic violence victims coming to the center during the same time period.
The Sexual Assault Center has been running advertisements to make sure people in Idaho Falls know it is still open, and that it hasn’t had to shut down for the virus.
According to the Los Angeles Times, there’s been an increase nationwide in domestic violence, and the injuries suffered by victims have become more severe.
Similar to McBride’s anecdotal experience, the article reports that researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston saw a decrease in the number of reports of domestic violence.
Local changes have not been limited to domestic violence, McBride said. From Jan. 1 to March 31, there were seven cases of sexual assault against an adult reported to the domestic violence center.
That number nearly tripled during the next quarter. McBride said there were 19 cases between April 1 and June 30. McBride said she was unsure if the increase was directly related to the pandemic, but it was an unusual increase in the span of a few months.
McBride said she’s seen more victims referred to her by law enforcement. She pointed out that when the courts allowed only limited access to county courthouses, several victims of abuse incorrectly believed they would not be allowed to file civil protection orders. The Idaho Supreme Court set up online forms that allow a person to apply for a protection order online.
McBride added that last year’s Idaho Supreme Court decision blocking officers from arresting a suspect for a misdemeanor the officer did not witness could be a driving factor behind the increase in officers bringing in cases. She said officers are more likely to refer victims to the domestic violence center if they cannot remove the alleged abuser from the property. During the pandemic, when a victim may be isolated with their abuser, there can be increased need to find another place for the victim to stay.
The pandemic has also affected how the center helps those who come in for help.
The center hosts group meetings for victims and survivors of abuse as well as a women’s nonviolence group. When the pandemic began, the center tried hosting meetings on Zoom, but found participants wanted more in-person interactions when discussing their personal experiences.
In recent months, the center has begun hosting meetings, with limitations on how many groups can meet at once. The center has not been able to begin providing child care during these meetings, an important factor for mothers who want to join.
“We’ve not had child care for groups because we’ve had concerns about having a group of children on site,” McBride said, worried the children could catch the coronavirus and spread it.
The center is looking into how it can bring back child care, in the hope of helping victims reconnect at a time when they’ve been separated from all but their family.
“Don’t feel like you have to be more isolated than you already are,” McBride said.