A Driggs man who was arrested in November after he broke into a family's home and threatened to kill the children inside will serve 90 days in jail.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. said 80 of those days would be on work release, allowing Braxton Robles, 22, to keep his job at a construction company. He was given credit for three days served when he was arrested.
Watkins also accepted the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office's recommendation that Robles serve six years of probation. The probation sentence was jointly recommended by the defense and prosecution, though they disagreed on how long it should last.
Robles was arrested in November after he entered the victims' home, punched a young boy in the face and pulled a young girl from a bathroom by her hair. He then threatened to kill the family and chased the mother when she attempted to call 911.
Robles was originally charged with second-degree kidnapping, burglary, three counts of misdemeanor battery, removal or obstruction of a telephone line and resisting arrest. All the charges except for burglary and one count of battery were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Bonneville County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Russell Spencer said his recommendation for probation was based on Robles' limited criminal history and his willingness to admit what he had done. The attorney noted, however, that Robles had previously been convicted for driving under the influence, and that the incident in November involved alcohol.
Defense Attorney Allen Browning said his client had gotten drunk at a bachelor's party with friends, and that an incident at the party set off the paranoia leading him to break into the family's home.
Spencer also pointed out that Robles was arrested for driving without privileges after the case was filed. He said the misdemeanor raises concerns about whether Robles will follow the terms of his probation.
Both attorneys agreed Robles should not be allowed to drink alcohol during his probation. Browning said he should receive counseling for his alcohol use.
"I don't want to see alcohol destroy this young man's life," Browning said.
Watkins agreed, telling Robles he would not be allowed to drink for six years, even in his home. Robles said he had not used alcohol since his arrest.
Robles apologized for his actions in his statement to the court.
"I feel extremely bad about what happened," Robles said.
Watkins said he shared Spencer's concerns about the driving without privileges arrest, warning Robles that such an act after sentencing could lead to his probation being revoked and him being sentenced to prison.
The judge emphasized the impact Robles' actions had on the family, citing a statement by the prosecution that they had not come to court because they were uncomfortable being around him. Watkins ordered Robles to write a letter of apology to the victims, and that it be done within a week of sentencing.
"You need to get some time under your belt to prove you are never going to do something like this again," Watkins said.
Watkins gave Robles an underlying sentence of thee-to-six years in prison, time he will not have to serve unless his probation is revoked.