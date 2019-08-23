A preliminary hearing for Brian Leigh Dripps, the man accused of raping and murdering Angie Dodge in 1996, took a new turn Friday when the defense attorney presented evidence his client was not properly Mirandized.
Defense Attorney Jim Archibald questioned Idaho Falls Police Department Detective Sage Albright about how he informed Dripps of his Miranda Rights. According to both of them, the detectives did not read Dripps his rights, but instead presented him with a waiver that he signed.
Archibald said the detectives placed the paper describing Miranda Rights in front of Dripps and told him: "This is just protocol." According to Archibald, Dripps looked at the paper for a few seconds before signing it and returning it to the detectives, who placed it in the binder.
Magistrate Judge Andrew Woolf ruled that for the purpose of the preliminary hearing the waiver is permissible. He bound Dripps over to District Court.
Archibald said he intends to file a motion to suppress Dripps' statements to police, including his confession, on the grounds that his client could not have properly understood his rights after looking at the form for a few seconds.
Dripps' district arraignment is scheduled for 8:10 a.m. Sept. 10 in Bonneville County Courthouse before District Judge Dane Watkins Jr.