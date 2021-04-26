The sentencing hearing for Brian Dripps for the murder of Angie Dodge has been delayed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in his jail dorm.
Dripps was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday for first-degree murder and rape in a case that has taken 25 years to get to this point. District Judge Joel Tingey decided Monday to delay the hearing after learning that several inmates in the Bonneville County Jail had COVID-19, according to Defense Attorney James Archibald. An email was also sent to local media about the delay by Trial Court Administrator Tammie Whyte.
Archibald said he learned of the decision Monday afternoon. He said Dripps himself has tested negative and has been vaccinated, but that the judge decided to delay the hearing out of caution. He added that the hearing cannot be held over Zoom because Dripps is facing a potential life sentence.
A date has not been set for the sentencing, though Archibald said the court was looking at late May.
Dripps pleaded guilty in February as part of a plea agreement. The attorneys agreed to recommend a sentence of 20 years fixed in prison with an indeterminate life sentence.