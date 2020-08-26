Brian Dripps will remain in jail while awaiting trial for charges for the rape and murder of Angie Dodge.
District Judge Joel Tingey ruled Wednesday that Dripps should remain in jail, despite his health conditions and a recent outbreak of COVID-19 at the Bonneville County Jail.
"I don't think having Mr. Dripps in custody is an unreasonable risk," Tingey said.
Defense attorneys James Archibald and Elisa Massoth had argued in court filings that Dripps' medical conditions, including diabetes and coronary artery disease, among others, placed him at a high risk of death if he were to contract the virus.
Deputy Attorney General Kristina Schindele opposed the motion for release, citing the seriousness of the murder charge against Dripps, as well as the fact he is facing a potential death sentence.
"Quite frankly, your honor, the state submits that bond is not appropriate given the nature of the crime," Schindele said.
Schindele noted that whether Dripps' confession to police should be permitted in court had been a major issue in the case, but added that Tingey could still take it under consideration when choosing whether to release Dripps.
Schindele said the Bonneville County Jail has tested Dripps and other inmates in his housing unit, and that they had tested negative. She also suggested Dripps would be at greater risk if released from jail but did not explicitly say why.
Massoth believed Schindele was implying that Dripps may be targeted by vigilantes and said her comments were inappropriate. She said Dripps should be allowed to live with his family under house arrest while awaiting trial.
"It's not unprecedented for courts to release people similar to Dripps," Massoth said.
After the judge ruled against releasing Dripps, the court discussed the defense's motion to delay a hearing to suppress Dripps' confession.
Massoth asked for a delay, citing a need for more time to prepare witnesses. She said the COVID-19 pandemic had prevented experts contacted by the defense from traveling. She also said one expert who had visited the Bonneville County Jail had to be contacted and placed in quarantine after the outbreak at the jail was reported.
The defense is motioning for Dripps' confession to raping and killing Angie Dodge be suppressed, arguing his rights were violated after officers interviewing him asked him to sign a Miranda rights form without reading it to him. The prosecution has argued some of his statements should be suppressed from after he had requested a lawyer but said the rest were permissible in court.
Tingey delayed the hearing to Dec. 1 but told the attorneys he would be reluctant to push it back any further. He said the result of the motion to suppress hearing would affect both sides' arguments, and that he wanted at least six months between the hearing and the trial scheduled for June 2021.
"At some point, there's got to be a drop-dead date for the motion," Tingey said.
Massoth expressed concern about the June trial date, saying the pandemic has affected the defense's ability to prepare its case. She did not, however, motion to change the date and said it could work as a placeholder until a later date.
A motion hearing on whether to hold the trial in another county is scheduled for Sept. 30.