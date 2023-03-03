A Pocatello man was arrested in Idaho Falls on Tuesday after he fled from a traffic stop only to crash right in front of the police station.
Christopher Strength, 36, reportedly refused to stop his car when an Idaho Falls Police Department officer activated his lights after seeing Strength run a stop sign at the intersection of 1st Street and Northgate Mile around 1:15 a.m.
Strength reportedly began driving at high speed down Northgate. The officer wrote that Strength turned onto Constitution Way, nearly sliding into the office building on the corner, and fled down the street in the wrong lane.
The road was empty at the time, though the officer wrote anyone following the rules of the road would crash head-on into Strength.
The officer stopped the pursuit, writing that he feared there may be people leaving bars who could be endangered, especially given the slick roads.
Strength, however, reportedly continued to flee, with the officer writing that he saw Strength run through several intersections.
Strength tried to turn left at the end of the road where the Bonneville County Courthouse, Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office are all located.
The car was unable to make the turn and instead crashed into the curb, near where law enforcement park their patrol vehicles.
Strength reportedly tried to drive away, but his car would not move. The officer used a baton to break the driver’s side window and told Strength he would use a Taser on him if he resisted. Strength surrendered and was arrested.
A K-9 officer indicated it detected drugs in Strength’s car. Police found drug paraphernalia, and Strength told police he had a small amount of methamphetamine in his pocket. He said he did not see the officer during the attempted traffic stop.
Strength was charged with attempting to elude an officer in a motor vehicle, punishable with up to five years in prison, and felony possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison. He was also charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 14 in Bonneville County Court.
