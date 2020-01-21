Eastern Idaho law enforcement are searching for a stolen car and its driver who fled from Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies at a high rate of speed and hit a patrol vehicle Monday afternoon.
At about 2:50 p.m., a deputy spotted a white 2005 Audi A6 that was reported stolen. The vehicle was observed parked at a gas station at 1st Street and Ammon Road, a Sheriff's Office news release said. As deputies were preparing to approach the vehicle an individual inside fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed. A deputy gave chase for a short distance as the Audi drove through a nearby neighborhood ignoring oncoming traffic and traffic control devices. The deputy then discontinued pursuit due to the suspect's reckless driving.
Additional deputies responding to the area where the vehicle was last seen noticed it parked on Carolyn Street off East Sunnyside Road, the release said. The vehicle's driver again drove away at a high rate of speed, striking the front end of a patrol car as a deputy was attempting to intercept the stolen vehicle. Deputies observed the suspect vehicle travel west on Sunnyside Road at high speeds, again driving into oncoming traffic and running traffic lights, the release said. Deputies again discontinued pursuit due to safety concerns of nearby public and uninvolved vehicles.
Through investigation deputies have identified suspects tied to the theft of the vehicle and these incidents and are seeking warrants for their arrest, the release said. The vehicle hasn't been located and was last seen with Idaho license plate 8B MC622.
Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to contact police dispatch at 208-529-1200 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983 or online at ifcrime.org.