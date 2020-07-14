A Rigby man who accidentally hit and killed a woman while driving has been sentenced Tuesday to probation and granted withheld judgment.
Lincoln Lear was charged in May. According to court records, Lear was driving at 5:39 a.m. May 6 when he reached for his phone charger and veered off the road. The victim, Melissa Nielsen, was walking to meet with a friend.
Nielsen lived just 220 yards from the scene of the incident. Her husband arrived and called 911. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived and performed CPR.
Lear pleaded guilty to misdemeanor manslaughter. He was ordered to serve a year on probation, the first six months of which will be supervised.