An Idaho Falls man who was arrested in February for his role in a fatal crash was sentenced to prison Monday.
Jaydon Hale, 21, hit and killed Rochelle Taylor from Arco in April 2020. Taylor was 54 at the time.
Court records state Hale was driving on U.S. Highway 20 when he attempted to pass the driver in front of him. He crashed head-on into Taylor, who was driving the opposite direction. Taylor died of her injuries at the scene while Hale was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Court records indicate Hale had a blood-alcohol content of .112, above the legal limit of .08 when driving. He also had THC in his system at the time of the crash.
The probable cause affidavit also states that passing was not allowed in the lane Hale was driving in at the time of the crash.
A coroner's report indicated that Taylor died of a heart attack caused by multiple chest injuries. An investigator of the crash concluded that, as a result of the head-on collision, the steering wheel and dashboard of Taylor's car were pushed into her chest, causing her death.
Several witnesses reported that Hale was speeding before he hit Taylor. Three separate witnesses estimated he had been travelling at around 100 mph in a 70 mph zone. One of those witnesses reported Hale to Idaho State Police. An estimate by Idaho State Police had his speed at between 139 mph and 127 mph before he crashed into Taylor.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced Hale to a minimum of seven years in prison and up to 15 years for vehicular manslaughter. A second charge for aggravated driving under the influence was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Hale was also ordered to pay $1,245.50 in fines and fees.