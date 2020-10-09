A Dubois man was arrested in Idaho Falls on Thursday after he reportedly attempted to grab a woman in broad daylight at Freeman Park.
The victim told Idaho Falls Police Department officers she believed the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Colter Robert Milner, was attempting to rape her when he reportedly grabbed her around the chest and put his hand over her mouth.
According to the probable cause affidavit, an officer observed multiple scrapes on the victim. The victim told police she was walking near the river around 4:30 p.m. when she passed Milner, who was sitting on a bench. She told police he said "Hello" and that she said "Hello" back.
The victim said she continued walking and had earphones in her ears. She said she felt someone grab her from behind and saw it was Milner.
Milner reportedly attempted to pull the victim into nearby bushes and get on top of her. The victim said she screamed as loud as she could. Milner then reportedly ran away.
The victim told police she ran after Milner and yelled for someone to help her. Two people nearby heard her and began chasing Milner.
The victim reported the assault to police. As officers arrived on scene, one of the men chasing Milner called 911 and reported his location. Officers located Milner and arrested him.
Police investigated the area where the victim said Milner attacked her. The affidavit states there were signs of a struggle. An earphone the victim said fell out of her ear was found at the scene. Police took pictures of the area, including footprints.
Milner told police he had been waiting for a friend to get off of work when the victim walked by. He said the victim had started screaming at him without provocation, and that he ran out of fear of her. Police took photos of the bottom of Milner's shoe.
Milner claimed his footprints may be in the area because he had walked from Snake River Landing to University Place in Freeman Park. The officer who wrote the affidavit was skeptical of this claim, noting that Milner would have had to walk six miles.
The officer also suspected the attack may have been preplanned, noting that the incident was reported in a secluded area. Two laptops and a smartphone were taken as part of the investigation, and are being examined by police.
Milner was charged with first-degree kidnapping, punishable with up to life in prison. He was also charged with battery with intent to commit a serious felony, punishable with up to 20 years in prison. His bond was set at $200,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in Bonneville District Court.