Robin Dunn

Dunn

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

Attorney Robin Dunn, who was recently charged for drug possession, may have an ethical obligation to disclose his case to his clients.

Dunn was arrested Saturday in Idaho Falls after police found 60 fentanyl pills in his pocket and boot, as well as Xanax and alprazolam. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.