Attorney Robin Dunn, who was recently charged for drug possession, may have an ethical obligation to disclose his case to his clients.
Dunn was arrested Saturday in Idaho Falls after police found 60 fentanyl pills in his pocket and boot, as well as Xanax and alprazolam.
A representative with the Idaho State Bar told the Post Register that an attorney who is charged with a crime would not typically have their license suspended since they have not been convicted.
An attorney, however, may need to disclose their criminal case to clients to ensure there is not a conflict of interest, and get the client's permission to continue to work on the case.
The Idaho Bar Commission Rule 512 states a lawyer who is found guilty of a serious crime must inform the Idaho State Bar within 14 days of conviction. Depending on how serious the crime is, the Idaho State Bar may then suspend their law license, as indicated in Rule 210(a)(1).
Dunn, a former Jefferson County Prosecutor, works as a city attorney for Ririe and Roberts, as well as a defense attorney.
Roberts Mayor Robert "B.J." Berlin released a statement in response to the charges against Dunn.
"The City of Roberts is aware of the charges filled against our city attorney, Robin Dunn," Berlin wrote in a statement. "We are reviewing our options."
Dunn also was reportedly with a 28-year-old female client, who had been driving the car they were in before he was arrested. Police approached them after receiving a report that she was driving while high on fentanyl.
Court records from a Madison County case show Dunn was representing the woman as a defense attorney on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. She was accused of possessing fentanyl and a scale for measurements, and of selling four fentanyl pills to a confidential informant.
The Post Register is not publishing the woman's name because she has not been charged in connection to Saturday's incident. Police have said they are still investigating a potential DUI charge.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.