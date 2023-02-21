Robin Dunn

Robin Dunn was with a client facing charges for selling drugs when he was arrested Saturday for possessing fentanyl. 

Dunn, 67, was arraigned Tuesday and the probable cause affidavit was released, explaining the circumstances of his arrest. Dunn is a former Jefferson County prosecutor, and is the the city attorney for Ririe and Roberts. 


