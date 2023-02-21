Robin Dunn was with a client facing charges for selling drugs when he was arrested Saturday for possessing fentanyl.
Dunn, 67, was arraigned Tuesday and the probable cause affidavit was released, explaining the circumstances of his arrest. Dunn is a former Jefferson County prosecutor, and is the the city attorney for Ririe and Roberts.
The affidavit identifies the woman who was driving the car Dunn was in before his arrest. A 911 caller had reported the woman was "very high on dirty 30s" (a slang term for fentanyl pills) and that she was "not safe to drive."
Court records from a Madison County case show Dunn was representing the 28-year-old woman as a defense attorney on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. She was accused of possessing fentanyl and a scale for measurements, and of selling four fentanyl pills to a confidential informant.
The Post Register is not publishing the woman's name because she has not been charged in connection to Saturday's incident. Police have said they are still investigating a potential DUI charge.
The affidavit states that when officers attempted to have a K-9 officer do an air sniff, Dunn tried to stop officers from closing the car's doors.
The affidavit further states that, under Idaho law, K-9s cannot enter a vehicle during an air sniff and leaving the door open could invalidate the result of the K-9's search. Police wrote that they believed Dunn was trying to interfere with the search.
After the dog indicated it detected drugs, police performed a pat-down search on Dunn and the woman. Nothing was found on the woman, but Dunn reportedly had Narcan in his shirt pocket and a zip-closebag containing fentanyl pills in his left pants pocket. Narcan is an overdose treatment medication that can save the life of someone who has overdosed on opioids.
Dunn first denied that he had anything else on him, according to the affidavit. The officer told Dunn that he was going to jail, and if any more illegal items were found on him he could face felony charges. Dunn then reportedly admitted he had several items in his right boot.
Police found another zip-close bag containing fentanyl pills, as well as Xanax and Alprazolam.
Dunn was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison. He also was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Dunn was released from jail after posting a $30,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 14 in Bonneville County Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.