It pays to pay attention.
An observant Idaho Falls Police officer on a routine patrol Friday spotted a vehicle matching the description of one that had been reported stolen. Upon further investigation, two days later Idaho Falls Police officers were able to arrest a wanted felon in possession of a cache of drugs, including nearly a pound of methamphetamine and hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills, as well as a handgun and more than 250 rounds of ammunition.
The officer noticed the vehicle in a motel parking lot, an Idaho Falls Police department news release said. Officers were able to confirm the vehicle had been reported stolen two days earlier and identified a suspect in its theft as 40-year-old Derek Gandall. Gandall was wanted on an outstanding warrant for robbery from Montana and an Idaho Department of Corrections felony warrant for a parole violation.
Officers learned Gandall was no longer staying at the motel but they suspected he was still in the area. An officer using a false persona was able to contact Gandall through social media and during that conversation, Gandall reportedly offered to sell them meth and they agreed to meet Sunday in a motel parking lot, the release said.
Idaho Falls Police officers waited at the agreed upon location and time. Gandall arrived at approximately 1:30 a.m. Gandall arrived in a vehicle matching the description he had provided when setting up the meet, the release said.
Once he saw officers approaching, Gandall reportedly exited the vehicle and tried to flee. Once Gandall realized he was surrounded, he complied with officers’ commands and was taken into custody without further incident.
Searches of both Gandall and his vehicle revealed a loaded 9 mm handgun, nearly 250 additional rounds of 9 mm ammo and additional magazines for the handgun. Officers also found drug paraphernalia, 200-300 pills believed to be fentanyl that were sent to the state lab for testing and identification, and .93 pounds of meth, the release said.
As a convicted felon, Gandall is prohibited from being in possession of a firearm.
Gandall was arrested for felony trafficking in methamphetamine (400 grams or more), punishable with a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence, felony possession of a controlled substance (up to seven years), felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, (up to five years) misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor resisting/obstructing arrest. He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for those charges as well an Idaho Department of Correction parole violation warrant and a Montana warrant for robbery. Charges relating to the stolen vehicle also are pending.