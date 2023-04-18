Jake Eilander’s second-degree murder trial continued Tuesday with the defense beginning its case by calling Eilander to the stand.
Eilander explained to the jury why he shot and killed Ulises Rangel on March 30, 2022, in a parking lot near the intersection of 1st Street and Woodruff Avenue, saying he was afraid Rangel was about to hit him.
The testimony corroborated that of Eilander’s girlfriend, Brandy Carlson, who previously testified that Eilander had said “Hey man, what’s up?” to Rangel as Rangel passed by. Both Eilander and Carlson said Rangel became hostile and began threatening them.
The couple was preparing for a drive to an auction to bid on the rights for a job when Rangel passed by.
“As he got closer, he started looking at us,” Eilander said. He later added that Rangel “didn’t look like a very nice guy.”
Eilander said Rangel became aggressive when he spoke and raised his voice. He said Rangel put a black object on the trailer attached to Eilander’s truck and began approaching him and Carlson while making threats.
Both Carlson and Eilander said she told Rangel they did not want trouble and that Rangel began to direct his threats at her.
Eilander said he then drew his gun, a .45 pistol. He said Rangel turned around and he lowered the gun.
Defense Attorney Alexander Sosa asked Eilander why he lowered the gun.
“Because he stopped approaching and turned around,” Eilander said.
The situation quickly escalated again, according to Eilander, as Rangel reportedly took his sweatshirt off and began approaching Eilander with clenched fists.
Eilander said he cocked the gun, but that Rangel continued approaching, saying, “I’m not scared of a gun, what the (expletive) you going to do with that?”
Eilander said he briefly considered shooting Rangel in the leg, but instead aimed for his chest because he was afraid Rangel would hit him and take the gun if he missed.
“The way he was coming at me was like he was going to hit me,” Eilander said.
When Eilander did fire, he said he first believed he missed because Rangel kept walking toward him. He said Rangel called him another expletive, then returned to where he left his sweatshirt and put it back on. Eilander said it was then he noticed Rangel was bleeding.
“Do you think there was anything you could have done differently to stop this?” Sosa asked.
“No,” Eilander answered.
Sosa questioned Eilander about his behavior after the shooting, with most of his answers being “I don’t know.”
Eilander said he went to a friend’s apartment south from the incident. He confirmed that a shirt and hat found along the path were his, but said he did not know why he took them off.
Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal suggested during cross-examination that Eilander was trying to change his appearance in case somebody called 911 to report the shooting, which Eilander denied.
Neal questioned Eilander on why he did not call police or an ambulance, and why he walked more than a mile to a friend’s apartment instead of going to Carlson’s residence, which was next door.
“Don’t you think it would have been important to call Emergency Medical Services?” Neal asked.
Eilander said he wasn’t sure, telling Neal and the jury he was in a state of shock.
Neal also wanted to ask Eilander about a previous incident he was allegedly involved in after Eilander told Sosa he had never been involved in an incident like the shooting.
District Judge Stevan Thompson had ruled the prosecution could not introduce evidence about an incident in which Eilander allegedly threatened somebody with a gun. Neal, however, argued he should be allowed to ask about that incident to refute Eilander’s statement.
Sosa said he “hotly” contested the factual basis of the report on that incident, saying the prosecution office’s investigator, Christopher Terry, made false statements in previous hearings.
“Frankly, we are going to launch into whole other mini trial on that,” Sosa said.
Thompson ruled the incidents were too prejudicial to be introduced. He also cited that Eilander was never charged with a crime connected to those incidents.
Neal used security video to compare Eilander’s testimony to what was recorded. Eilander admitted Rangel did not appear to have a weapon. Eilander first said Rangel raised his clenched fists during the confrontation, but changed his testimony after Neal showed him the video, saying Rangel had his clenched fists at his side.
Eilander also said Rangel never touched him or Carlson.
The trial is set to continue Wednesday at 9 a.m. Second-degree murder is punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence.
