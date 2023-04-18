Jake Eilander

Jake

Jake Eilander’s second-degree murder trial continued Tuesday with the defense beginning its case by calling Eilander to the stand.

Eilander explained to the jury why he shot and killed Ulises Rangel on March 30, 2022, in a parking lot near the intersection of 1st Street and Woodruff Avenue, saying he was afraid Rangel was about to hit him.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.