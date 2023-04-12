A woman who was in a relationship with Jake Eilander when he shot and killed a man in March 2022 took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal called Brandi Carlson to describe the shooting.
With the victim, Ulises Rangel, dead, Carlson is the only witness the prosecution can call who can testify to what happened during the confrontation between Rangel and Eilander, though she said she did not see the shooting itself.
Carlson told the jury that she and Eilander were in a parking lot near the intersection of 1st Street and Woodruff Avenue in March 2022 when she saw Rangel approaching from down the street.
Carlson said Rangel was initially "looking at the ground, minding his own business." She said Rangel then gave her a "death glare" that made her feel uneasy about him.
Eilander reportedly spoke to Rangel, asking "Hey man, what's up?"
According to Carlson, Rangel was immediately hostile toward them and and responded to Eilander with profanity, reportedly saying he was going to "expletive) them up."
Carlson said Rangel approached them at a quick pace and she told him, "Hey man, nobody needs any trouble."
Rangel reportedly turned his attention to Carlson and threatened her, according to Carlson. She said Eilander told Rangel to leave her alone and told Carlson to leave.
Carlson said she turned to leave and heard Eilander tell Rangel to stop. She testified that she then heard a gunshot.
According to Carlson, she turned around and saw Eilander pointing a gun at Rangel, who was close enough that the gun appeared to be touching him. She said Rangel walked away before collapsing and that Eilander came to her, put his arm around her and said, "Come on, we've got to go."
Neal asked Carlson several questions including why she did not call police or an ambulance, tell others about the shooting or tell Eilander to contact police. She repeatedly said she did not know or could not remember, saying she was in a state of shock and that a year had passed since the shooting.
Neal also asked her about previous statements she made to police, that she saw Eilander draw the gun before telling her to leave and that she told police she would not make incriminating statements against Eilander.
Carlson responded that she could not remember saying she saw Eilander draw the gun, though she knew he carried one. She admitted saying she would not incriminate Eilander, saying police were repeatedly asking her the same questions in different ways.
When Neal asked if she saw a weapon on Rangel or if he tried to hit her or Eilander, she said no.
Other witnesses who testified Wednesday included Idaho Falls Detective Anthony Cox, who said he recovered a white shirt in a canal near the shooting. Carlson said Eilander was wearing a white shirt the day of the shooting, but was unsure if the shirt Cox had found was the same one.
A surveillance video of the confrontation was also shown. The video was edited to zoom in on Rangel, Eilander and Carlson, who were barely visible in the raw recording.
In the video, a man the state says is Rangel is seen approaching another figure, identified as Eilander. Eilander appears to turn toward Rangel, who changes directions toward Eilander. A third figure, identified as Eilander’s girlfriend, is then seen leaving.
The trial is set to continue at 9 a.m. Thursday. Eilander is charged with second-degree murder, punishable with a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.
