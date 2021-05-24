A grand theft case against a former Falls Printing general manager has been dismissed.
The case was part of a yearslong dispute between Jonathan Whitney, the manager, and Jason Harris, the owner of the company.
The criminal case was dismissed on May 4 by the request of the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office.
Sixteen days later, a civil suit Whitney had filed against Harris was also dismissed, with prejudice. The dismissal was stipulated to by Whitney after a period of mediation.
Harris had alleged Whitney misused company resources for his personal gain, including that he used company equipment for his own printing business, that he inappropriately used a company credit card to pay for personal travel expenses, and that he reportedly offered businesses discounts in exchange for store credit. Whitney had worked at the company for nearly 18 years, starting in 2001 until he was fired in January 2019.
Harris told Idaho Falls Police Department officers he was unaware of the discounts Whitney had offered. A store owner that received a discount told police Whitney specifically requested payment in store credit, and that the items he bought with the store credit were for himself and other workers.
A bookkeeper for Falls Printing also told police she found discrepancies in the company's gas bills. She said Whitney had used the company credit card to pay for gas in areas where the company did not have any customers, and that he spent more on gas than was needed to make the trip.
Whitney also reportedly had workers at Falls Printing creating products for his own printing companies, Freedom Gun Targets and Western Graphic Consulting. The bookkeeper told police there was no agreement for the use of Falls Printing's resources, and that Whitney's use of the company's employees was discovered when a gun store contacted Falls Printing saying they had an invoice from Whitney for shooting targets.
Months before he was charged, Whitney had sued Falls Printing, Harris, and others associated with the company, alleging he had not been properly paid for his work.
Whitney alleged that he was owed a percentage of gross sales and profits. He said Harris did not pay him those bonuses, claiming the company had not been profiting. Whitney claimed he later learned the company was profitable.
According to Whitney, he had been negotiating to buy the company, and that Harris had inflated the value of the company to sell it for a higher price.
Whitney further accused Harris and the bookkeeper of defamation, claiming the accusations made to police were false.
Because the civil case was dismissed with prejudice, it cannot be refiled.