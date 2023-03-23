An employee at Idaho Falls Ductless Heating and Air has been arrested after she reportedly wrote unauthorized checks to herself.
A probable cause affidavit in the case filed against Ashlynn Lee Richardson, 25, states she forged nine checks to herself between December and February which had a combined value of $13,200.
The company reported the checks to the Idaho Falls Police Department on Feb. 15 after they were discovered by an accountant. The probable cause affidavit states the owner, Brian Medrain, told police there was an ongoing audit and that there may be more money missing.
Richardson was reportedly an administrative assistant at the company and was authorized to write checks to vendors. Medrain said she was not authorized to write checks to herself and had to keep records and receipts of transactions.
Medrain said he confronted Richardson and she reportedly admitted to writing the checks to reimburse herself for office supplies. Medrain said she never requested permission to write herself checks and forged his signature on them. He said she had access to a company credit card for office supplies.
Medrain also told the officer he did not believe the money was to reimburse Richardson, pointing out that the amounts were all round numbers, ranging from $500 to $2,500. He also said Richardson offered no receipts or record of what she had purchased.
Richardson told police she intends to repay the money from the checks and denied that she wrote them with the intent to steal money.
Medrain told the Post Register the lost money forced him to take out a loan to cover payroll for his other employees, but that his business has since stabilized.
Richardson was charged with two counts of grand theft, each punishable with up to 14 years in prison. She was released to pretrial supervision.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 5 in Bonneville County Court.
