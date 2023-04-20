Tayden Towers

Towers

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man who worked for an assisted living company has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to raping a disabled woman.

Tayden Matthew Towers, 19, was working for Habilitation Advocacy Supports Inc. in April 2022 when the Idaho Falls Police Department began investigating the case.


