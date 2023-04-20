An Idaho Falls man who worked for an assisted living company has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to raping a disabled woman.
Tayden Matthew Towers, 19, was working for Habilitation Advocacy Supports Inc. in April 2022 when the Idaho Falls Police Department began investigating the case.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Towers’ case the victim, who was 18 at the time, reported the rape. An assessment cited in the affidavit states the victim functioned at the level of a 7-year-old.
HAS Inc., which has locations in Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Pocatello, Twin Falls and Boise, did not respond to a request for comment.
The rape kit was prepared by a sexual assault nurse examiner and police spoke to Towers, who reportedly told his father that nothing had happened between him and the victim, that there were other HAS employees with him and that the only time he was alone with the victim was briefly in the kitchen.
Police obtained a warrant for Towers’ DNA and sent a sample to the Idaho State Police Forensic Lab to be compared to samples recovered in the rape kit.
Idaho Falls Police received a response back from the lab on Nov. 23 that showed Towers was a match for DNA samples in the rape kit.
Towers agreed to speak with a detective on Dec. 1. The detective wrote that after he revealed Towers’ DNA was a match, Towers’ father asked him if he had sex with the victim. Towers reportedly answered by saying, “Yes I did Dad.”
Towers was charged with sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim, and his bond was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 3 in Bonneville County Court.
