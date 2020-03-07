When a custodial parent is hospitalized, incarcerated or otherwise rendered unable to care for their children, they have to turn to someone to help until they can return.
In most cases that guardian is another parent, a grandparent or another relative who is known to the child. Officials at the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center said they have been seeing a troubling trend, however: more cases of children being left with individuals unprepared for the challenges of parenthood.
Teena McBride, the center's director, described a recent case where a woman who was incarcerated left her 1-year-old child with a boyfriend. It was later learned the man had a felony record, was on felony parole and was actively using drugs in the residence where the baby was being cared for.
"If it hadn't been for older adult children reporting what was happening to this kid, that would have continued until this mom was released," McBride said.
The child is now likely to end up in foster care, McBride said. She said there are other cases, and that the center has seen more cases of children left in poor care over the past two years. Center staffers are worried such situations could leave children more vulnerable to abuse and human trafficking.
Kevin Homer, an attorney in Idaho Falls, handles guardianship cases and said in the majority of cases he has seen, the petitioner is a grandparent of the child.
"Almost never do I have a guardianship case where the person requesting guardianship is anyone other than a grandparent," Homer said.
Guardianship can only be granted by a judge and typically requires a criminal background check. Homer said that while a judge could waive the background check, it's rare even in seemingly straightforward cases.
Niki Forbing-Orr, public information manager for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said guardianship is granted only in cases where the parent's rights are terminated.
Having custody of a child, however, is more informal, Homer said, unless it's decided as part of divorce proceedings.
"Custody means you have possession of that child," Homer said. "That child is sitting right next to you."
A parent can also grant power of attorney-guardianship to a person giving them some authority over a child. Family Law Attorney David Johnson said a hearing and background check are not required to grant power of attorney-guardianship. Johnson said power of attorney-guardianship can be revoked by a parent, whereas guardianship is determined by the courts.
Homer said it's unlikely someone with a criminal background who is not a relative of the child could gain legal guardianship, but they could have custody of the child if they live with a partner who has children.
An individual who has custody of a child but not guardianship cannot enroll a child in school, but may be able to take them to a hospital for medical care, depending on the situation.
Using the example of a mother being arrested, Homer said police can take custody of an arrestee's children and contact Child Protective Services if they believe leaving them in the home will endanger them. In most cases, however, if the parent says the child is safe with their partner, police do not take custody.
Both Homer and McBride said there are no rules or regulations around who has custody of a child. A person with custody of a child does not have power of attorney like a guardian would, though they can still face criminal charges if the child is neglected or injured, just as a parent would.
"They can pick somebody out of Walmart and say 'Here, will you take custody of my kids,'" McBride said. "Socially, we want to believe parents have better interests than that for their children, but there are no rules and regulations for who gains custody of children."
Homer said he used to provide legal representation for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, which supported grandparents who had taken guardianship of their grandkids. He said the group began noticing an increase in such cases around 2014, and that the group believed an increase in methamphetamine use was the main cause. Homer said he has not seen recent numbers, but he suspects the opioid crisis is also leading to more need for guardianship.
Homer said most cases he has seen do end with a responsible adult taking custody of children. He said if there's a situation where parents may not be able to care for their children, relatives often become involved early.
Homer added, however, that he has seen cases where custody of children was not handled properly, including a case where a parent gave her child to someone she had met only an hour before.
McBride said she was looking into whether laws could be changed to require background checks in cases involving a person seeking long-term custody, similar to guardianship rules.
"We cannot say our kids are important and not have a mechanism to protect them," McBride said.