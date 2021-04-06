On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at approximately 7:54 am, Idaho State Police investigated a fatal pedestrian crash southbound I15 near milepost 117, Idaho Falls.
Glen Howard, 85, of Idaho Falls had parked his vehicle on the right shoulder and was attempting to cross both southbound lanes to assist a vehicle that had slid off into median. While crossing the southbound lanes he was struck by a Dodge Ram pick-up driven by Stephen J. Blaser, 71, of Blackfoot.
Howard succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The southbound lanes were blocked for approximately 2 hours.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police were assisted at the scene by Idaho Falls EMS, Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Transportation Department.