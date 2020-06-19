An Idaho Falls man who admitted to sexually abusing a minor has had his case moved to federal court.
Richard Dutton, 52, was arrested in January after a staff member at the victim's school discovered and reported the abuse. He was charged with two counts lewd conduct with a minor and one charge of possession of sexually exploitative material.
Those charges were dismissed Wednesday, nearly two weeks after the U.S. Attorney's office filed a new case against Dutton for the same offense. He is now charged with production of child pornography, punishable with between 15 and 30 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine and up to a lifetime of probation.
The shift to federal court comes after the Department of Homeland Security opened its own investigation into Dutton. If convicted, Dutton will face a longer minimum sentence and potentially larger fines.
According to a probable cause affidavit written by an Idaho Falls Police Department officer, Dutton was accused of sexually abusing a boy over a six-year period and a girl over a two-year period, both while acting as a babysitter. He admitted only to abusing the male victim when interviewed by police.
The male victim said he had been sexually abused as recently as December, and that Dutton would take pictures during the abuse. Both victims said they had been forced to watch child pornography during the abuse.
Dutton allowed police to search his phone. Officers found nude photos of the male victim.
A hearing has not been set for Dutton's federal case.