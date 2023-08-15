Hurley, Jason

Hurley

Josh Hurwit, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho, announced Tuesday that a federal grand jury sitting in Pocatello indicted an Idaho Falls man on three counts of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

Idaho Falls Police officers pulled over Jason Scott Hurley, 44, of Idaho Falls, on June 27 after he was speeding and made an unnecessary stop in the middle of the road, the Post Register previously reported.


