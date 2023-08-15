Josh Hurwit, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho, announced Tuesday that a federal grand jury sitting in Pocatello indicted an Idaho Falls man on three counts of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.
Idaho Falls Police officers pulled over Jason Scott Hurley, 44, of Idaho Falls, on June 27 after he was speeding and made an unnecessary stop in the middle of the road, the Post Register previously reported.
After a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office K-9 sniffed the vehicle and indicated that there were illegal substances inside it, a search discovered several bags of fentanyl pills known as “dirty thirties,” methamphetamine, heroin and two other bags with different pills in them.
Local law enforcement then secured a search warrant for Hurley's residence and two storage units. In total, law enforcement officers seized 73,000 fentanyl pills, also known as “dirty thirties,” 20 grams of methamphetamine, 9.5 grams of marijuana, 30 suboxone strips, $40,572 in cash, five firearms, Louis Vuitton shoes and a Louis Vuitton bag, a police department news release said.
The fentanyl-laced pills weighed approximately 16 pounds, making the bust the largest haul of such pills in Idaho to date, Hurwit told the Post Register at the time.
In March, Twin Falls County sheriff’s deputies netted more than 11 pounds of fentanyl powder along with 2.75 pounds of black tar heroin in a routine traffic stop. That amount of powder could potentially yield more nearly four times as many lethal doses as 73,000 pills, a Drug Enforcement Administration public affairs specialist told the Post Register.
The Pocatello grand jury indicted Hurley on July 25. On Aug. 2, Hurley appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy W. Dale and entered a not guilty plea. A jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 10, before Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill at the Pocatello courthouse.
The charge of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl in the amount of 400 grams or more is punishable by at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a maximum fine of $10,000,000, and at least five years of supervised release.
