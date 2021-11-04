A federal jury in Pocatello convicted an Idaho Falls man of conspiracy to distribute more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine.
Jose Luis Cruz-Delgado, 29, of Idaho Falls, also was convicted of attempted possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and deported alien found in the United States, a U.S. Attorney’s Office (Idaho) news release said.
According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on Sept. 26, 2017, Cruz-Delgado and a co-conspirator were stopped in San Bernardino, California, with 28 pounds of methamphetamine, the release said. Cruz-Delgado admitted the methamphetamine was his. He also admitted he was returning to Idaho Falls. He was later released on bond following his California arrest.
Cruz-Delgado subsequently continued trafficking methamphetamine to Idaho from California up until his arrest in Idaho in August 2018, the release said. A co-conspirator testified that he received and later distributed approximately 30 to 40 pounds of methamphetamine from Cruz-Delgado during the course of the conspiracy. When arrested in Idaho, Cruz-Delgado admitted to being previously deported from the United States, the release said.
Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine are punishable by 10 years to life in federal prison. The charge of deported alien found in the United States is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison. The methamphetamine charges are also punishable by a fine of up to $10 million and at least five years of supervised release. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
Sentencing is set for Feb. 15 before Senior U.S. District Judge Winmill at the federal courthouse in Pocatello.