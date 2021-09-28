The Drug Enforcement Administration issued a warning Monday about an "alarming increase" in fake pills across the United States containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.
"These counterfeit pills have been seized by DEA in every U.S. state in unprecedented quantities," the DEA wrote in its alert. "More than 9.5 million counterfeit pills were seized so far this year, which is more than the last two years combined."
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that was created as a pain killer for cancer patients that could be applied through patches. The drug is 100 times more potent than morphine, and as little as two milligrams could be fatal.
Several drug arrests in eastern Idaho have also involved fentanyl-laced pills, including an arrest on Friday in which a pair from Washington was arrested by Idaho State Police in Pocatello with 146 grams of fentanyl pills.
In a traffic stop on Wednesday, Idaho State Police arrested a man in Idaho Falls who had 370 fentanyl pills in his possession.
According to the DEA's public safety alert, the first issued by the agency in six years, fentanyl pills are illegally manufactured and made to look like prescription medications, such as Xanax, Vicodin, Adderall, Oxycontin and Percocet.
The pills are often sold online via social media or other websites that are easily accessible to anyone with a phone.
“Counterfeit pills that contain these dangerous and extremely addictive drugs are more lethal and more accessible than ever before," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in the safety alert. "In fact, DEA lab analyses reveal that two out of every five fake pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose."
In 2011 there were 2,666 overdose fatalities across the country connected to fentanyl. In 2018, that number increased to 31,355, according to DEA statistics.
According to University of Washington School of Medicine addiction researcher Caleb Banta-Green, most pills obtained outside of pharmacies are likely fentanyl filled fakes.
“If you didn't get that pill from a pharmacy, it is 99% likely to be fentanyl, and there's no way for you to tell," Banta-Green said in a news release on the school's website.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell said fentanyl pills have contributed significantly to an increase in overdoses and deaths in Bonneville County.
"We have had fentanyl show up in several incidents," Lovell said. "It's very concerning because it's very dangerous."
Lovell said the sheriff's office first started seeing the pills five years ago. Tips from drug investigations also revealed it's been an increasingly popular drug to buy and sell.
Idaho State Police Communications Director Lynn Hightower said there has also been a sharp increase in fentanyl discoveries in recent years.
Hightower said Pocatello and its surrounding area are designated a "high intensity drug trafficking area," a federal designation for areas with high levels of illegal drug sales.
According to Hightower, no fentanyl pills were found by Idaho State Police before 2019. That year there were 195 fentanyl pills found. Then, in 2020, there were about 20,000 pills seized. So far there have been 28,000 pills seized in 2021.
"The drastic uptick is credited to increased demand and decreased cost of these pills," Hightower said via email. "They’re made to look like 30mg oxycodone tablets but they are fake. Investigators say these pills didn’t exist a few years ago. The demand from the heroin users has pushed people to find more and more potent drugs. The cost is low and the supply coming from south of the border is plentiful."
The DEA is launching a new public awareness campaign, called "One Pill can Kill" to raise awareness of pills obtained online and to encourage the public to only use medication obtained from licensed pharmacists.